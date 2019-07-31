|
|
Boitet, David "Dave" Allen
Aug. 15, 1949 - July 28, 2019
David (Dave) Allen Boitet, 69, of North Port, Florida, passed away on July 28, 2019 in Venice, Florida surrounded by loved ones.
Viewing will be from 1pm-4pm and Dedications will begin at 3pm on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Graveside Military Honors will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday August 5, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241
Dave was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Donald & Norma Jean Boitet on August 15, 1949. He graduated from Snider High School, Class of '69. As he entered into his career he was an expert in heating, cooling and plumbing for Hosler Inc. in Ft. Wayne, Indiana until relocating to Florida in 1984 where he began his employment for the Sarasota County School District as an HVAC Tech and retired in February 2013. Dave was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the RVN Campaign Medal with Device. He was Honorably discharge February 1973.
Dave is preceded in death by his son Toby Boitet; parents Norma Jean Schmidt and Donald Boitet; step father Richard Schmidt; sister Judy Marquardt; nephew Scott Marquardt; Grandparents Clarence and Isabel Eiche and Alfred and Anna Ness.
Survived by his loving wife Melissa Lisa Boitet, daughters Joy (John) DeGrasse and Amanda Boitet (Rhett Behrens); Step-children Sara (Michael) Martin, Judd (Kristi) Boyd, Edward Boyd, Rebecca (Dean) Gibson, Amanda (Randy) Hertenlehner; Siblings Tina Boitet (Jan Emerick), Tami Adang (Andrew Waddell) Kathy (Ralph) Schimmoller, Susan (Greg) Blaugh, Michael Boitet, Dale Adang. Dave was also the proud grandfather to 21 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren and loved by many. His sarcastic and quick wit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preferred memorials to The Wildlife Center of Venice or to be sent directly to Dave's wife Melissa Lisa Boitet.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019