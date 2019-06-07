Home

Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St Andrew United Church of Christ
6908 Beneva Rd,
Sarasota, FL
View Map
David Arthur Winkelman


David Arthur Winkelman Obituary
Winkelman , David Arthur
Aug 11, 1940 - May 7, 2019
Beloved, David Arthur Winkelman was born August 11, 1940 in Wayne County, Indiana. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Henderson Winkelman, daughter, Cheryl Jane Winkelman of Kentucky, niece, Andrea Lee Winkelman and in-laws, Claire and John Ellis of Melbourne. David will also be dearly missed by his friends, Gail and Walter Peak of Kentucky, Rev Ben Johnson, Elijah Pagan and Molly Pagan of Sarasota. A Celebration of David's Life will be on Tuesday June 18 12N at St Andrew United Church of Christ, 6908 Beneva Rd, Sarasota followed by a Brunch Fellowship at Millie's Resturant, 3900 Clark Rd Bldg. N. Sarasota. Donations to St Andrew United Church of Christ may be made in memory of David.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 7 to June 9, 2019
