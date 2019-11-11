|
|
Vitolo, David B.
Sept. 17, 1952 - Nov. 3, 2019
David B Vitolo, 67, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away at home on November 3rd, 2019. David was born in New York City, New York to Carl and Viola Vitolo on September 17th, 1952.
David had a lifelong interest in botany. He received his PhD in Soils and Crops from Rutgers University, followed by a career as an agricultural research scientist at Syngenta. Upon retirement, David moved to Sarasota, Florida. David was an avid gardener and photographer. He was an active member of the Sarasota Bromeliad Society and a volunteer at Selby Gardens.
David is survived by his spouse of 46 years, Marilyn, his daughter Olivia Vitolo and her wife Audra Thompson, his daughter Susan Vitolo and her husband Todd Consentino, granddaughters Sophia, Clementine, and Josephine, his sister Diane Thompson as well as nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 4PM at the Sarasota Garden Club 1131 Blvd of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236 In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Sarasota Bromeliad Society. Checks should be made out to the Sarasota Bromeliad Society and mailed to: Marian Kennel 5816 Tidewood Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019