David Boland Obituary
Boland, David
Jun. 4, 1963 - Dec. 11, 2019
David Boland of Englewood, FL passed away on December 11, 2019 following a motorcycle accident. Born on June 4, 1963 in Cincinnati, OH., he graduated from Jackson High School while living in North Canton, OH. He retired a Master Gunnery Sergeant from the United States Marine Corps after 30-years of dedicated service. He was employed by Siesta Key Rum Distillers and worked as both a tour guide & distiller. David was active in the Sarasota Masonic Lodge #1478, the Sahib Shrine, the Tampa Scottish Rite, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and rode with his Widows Sons brothers. He belonged to the Sarasota and American Legion.
David is survived by his beloved Amy Akins, parents Jim & Paula Boland, sisters Pamela (Floyd) Critoria of Raleigh, NC, Lyn (John) Havelka of Wheaton, IL and Karen (Todd) Jones of Uniontown, OH, their families and many friends.
A funeral ceremony with military honors will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday December 20th at 1:30pm. Immediately following the ceremony, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Sahib Shrine with a Masonic Ceremony starting at 3:00pm.
Contributions can be made in David's name to .
Arrangements made by Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent through www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
