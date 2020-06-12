David C. Greene
1943 - 2020
Greene, David C.
Jun 10, 1943 - Jun 4, 2020
David Charles Greene, affectionately known as "Pops", "Pappa", "DG", or "Moe", passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family June 4th, 2020. David & his wife Karen of 50 years, have been residents of Sarasota for over 20 years.
Loved ones that cleared the path for David are his father Harry Greene, mother Charlotte Laskowski, stepfather Rudy Laskowski, and his beloved grandson Riley Greene. Loved ones that will miss David until they meet again are his wife Karen Greene; his daughter Melissa Ann Kittelson; his son Joel David Greene; and his grandchildren AJ and Sammie Kittelson.
To read David's intriguing life story, please visit Toale Brothers website at: https://www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries/David-Greene-11/


Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
