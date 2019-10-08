|
|
Calnon, David
April 30, 1939 - Sep 20, 2019
David Calnon, 80, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on September 20, 2019. Born in Rochester, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gweneth Calnon. David graduated from The University of Notre Dame in 1962. He had a long career as an area manager with Garlock Sealing Technologies. Known for his great sense of humor, he loved his family, and never met a stranger. David is survived by his wife, Nancy Calnon, of Sarasota, FL; three children, Brian (Peggy) Calnon of Louisville, KY, Sheila (Bill) Pressler of Kent, OH, Christopher (Jayme) Calnon of Tallmadge, OH; six grandchildren, Kelsey (Jeff) Cowles and Shannon Pressler, Adria and Flynn Calnon, Reed and Emery Calnon. He is also survived by his brother, Mark (Leslie) Calnon of Doylestown, PA, nephew Tyler and niece Katie. A private family burial will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019