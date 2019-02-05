|
Eisenmann, David Charles
October 31, 1932 - February 1, 2019
David Charles Eisenmann, son of Jesse and Bertha Rauhaus Eisenmann was born on October 31st, 1932 in Oakville, IA and passed away on Friday, February 1st, 2019 at West Bend Health and Rehab in West Bend, IA.
He married Kathryn Malloy on December 31, 1951 in Burlington, IA. He was baptized in 1953 in the Oakville Apostolic Christian Church. David served his country in the Navy and was deployed overseas where he was joined by Kay and Gail in Yokosuka, Japan. In their lifetime, they lived in Remington, IN, Burlington, IA, Sarasota and North Ft. Myers FL before moving to West Bend, IA in 2005.
David was a carpenter most of his life, building farm buildings and later assisted in the building of the Sarasota church in 1973. He served as minister for North Ft. Myers, FL church for 13 years.
Survivors include his wife Kay, sons: David (Sue) of Riverview, FL, Joe (Johanne) of Sarasota, FL, daughters: Gail (Dennis) Massner of West Bend, IA, Jean (Clyde) Earley of Port Charlotte, FL, and June (David) Schmidgall of Hancock MN; 19 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; brother Virgil (Eliz) of Douglasville, GA, sisters-in-law, Elaine Eisenmann of Burlington, IA, and Loretta Eisenmann of Peoria, IL, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers: Paul, Harry, Dale, son Timothy, grandson Dathan Eisenmann, great grandson Trayton Judkins.
Services will be held Friday, February 8, 10:00 AM at the Apostolic Christian Church, West Bend, Iowa with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 PM Thursday at the Apostolic Fellowship Center. Visitation will also be held prior to services on Friday from 9:00 until service time at the church. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.harrisfuneralervices.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019