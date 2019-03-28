|
|
Brittain, David Collins
February 4, 1924 - October 12, 2017
It is with great sadness that the family of David C. Brittain of Sarasota, FL announces his passing at the age of 93 on October 12, 2017. His wish was to have his ashes buried next to his wife at St. Pauls Episcopal Church in Riverside, CT which will take place on April 6, 2019 at 1pm.
Raised in Winnetka, IL, David spent much of his childhood sailing and racing boats on the North Shore of Lake Michigan.
In 1943 he graduated from Philips Exeter Academy. He then enrolled in Yale University where he completed a four year program in less than three - no small feat for someone with dyslexia.
With degrees in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, David joined Yardley of London in 1946 where he held many positions over 18 years.
In 1959 he married his (late) wife Isabel Jones and adopted her two sons before having a third child together.
After a brief period with Warner-Lambert, a job offer from Maybelline brought David and Isabel to Memphis in 1970. Of his many accomplishments, he was responsible for introducing - and holds the patent for – the iconic pink and green Great Lash Mascara which, in 1972, was Maybelline's first major new product. The company quickly saw success under his leadership and in 1982 David was awarded "Marketer of the Year" by the American Marketing Association.
David earned his pilot's license at the age of 50 and would often fly a few loops in his Pitts Special aerobatic bi-wing plane before arriving at his desk at 7:30am. Due to a medical condition, he ultimately had to give up his pilot's license. Proving he would not be slowed down, David bought a 1984 Porsche 911S immediately after selling his beloved plane.
Always one to tinker, David built impressive metal-smithing and wood-working shops in his home. With Isabel being an artist, David would say; "Isabel is the creator of the new, I'm the fixer of the old".
At the time of his retirement in 1990, David was President of Maybelline of North America. He and Isabel decided to settle down in Sarasota, FL, where they lived for the remainder of their lives.
Up until her passing in 1995, David enjoyed traveling the world with Isabel. He also enjoyed spending time with his "toys", like his Porsche, his power & sail boats, a moped, a Segway, many digital cameras and his Macintosh computer. Never one to stop learning, David taught himself Photoshop in his mid-eighties, a tool he often used to hilariously manipulate pictures of his family & friends. His membership at the Field Club of Sarasota provided him with lifelong friendships, decades of playing tennis and a "home away from home" where a table was always waiting for him in the dining room. David was always on the move and was actively working out with a beloved group of trainers right up until his passing.
David is survived by his three sons, Richard (Lee) Brittain of Branford, CT, David Brittain of Middlebury, CT, Peter (Dawn) Brittain of Danville, VT, his seven grandchildren, his two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Isabel, his brother Albert Brittain of Greenwich, CT and his daughter-in-law, Ann Brittain of Middlebuy, CT as well as many dear friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019