Dumont, Sr., David, D.
Mar 1, 1939 - Feb 3, 2019
David, D. Dumont, Sr., 79, of Parrish, FL, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died on Feb 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on March 1, 2019, at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 12905 SR 70 East, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. Services will be held at 9:30 AM on March 1, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 12905 SR 70 East, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Tel-941-752-6770. Funeral arrangements by: Neptune Society 6360 Presidential Ct. #1, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
