Stottlemyer, David E.
Nov 13, 1936 - Jun 22, 2020
On Monday, June 22, 2020, Sarasota lost a true original. David Earl Stottlemyer passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.
David is survived by his beloved wife Mary, his sons Scott (Lisa) and Mark, his grandchildren Derek Stottlemyer, Kevin (Christina) and Kelly Crocker and his great- grandson Noah Crocker. He leaves behind his brothers Charles (Dee) and Stephen (Terry) Stottlemyer. David was preceded in death by his cherished daughter Robin (Kye) Crocker, his parents Garnet and Peggy Stottlemyer, his sisters Jean (John) Shoemaker and Patricia Seybert and a brother Michael. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Joycelyn Shipe, David's devoted caretaker.
David moved to Sarasota in 1950 from Anderson, Indiana. He went to Sarasota High School and then on to graduate from the University of Tennessee where he had an outstanding football career – playing both center and linebacker for the Volunteers. At UT, David had the great fortune of meeting the love of his life, Mary Temple Biggs.
This September would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.
After college, David returned to Sarasota and started the Overhead Door Company of Sarasota in 1961. It remains a mainstay of Sarasota's business community presently owned by his son, Scott.
Some of life's simple pleasures made David the happiest. Being in the company of family and friends, enjoying the sunrise over Little Sarasota Bay from his back porch.
David loved the outdoors; whether it was driving the backroads of his Tennessee hunting property or returning from a fishing outing with tales of his great success.
If it was football season, you'd find David at home betting on the games while enjoying a touch of his favorite whiskey.
We raise a glass of bourbon to you David, for a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Shriners Children's Hospital.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
