Farnum Sr., David Emanuel
Aug 5, 1942 - Aug 9, 2019
David Emanuel Farnum, Sr. was born August 5, 1942 to the union of Cornelius and Bessie Farnum, Sr. in Sarasota, Florida. He received his formal education in the Sarasota Public School system. He graduated from Booker High School in 1960 where he was a standout running back. Due to his exceptional athleticism he was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Illinois in Champagne, IL. He later moved to Atlanta, GA where he met Virginia Allen. They were joined in matrimony in 1966. Out of this union was born David Emanuel Farnum, Jr. in 1970. He joined the United States Postal Service (USPS) in 1967. One year later he was drafted into the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and returned to Atlanta, GA. Upon return to Atlanta he resumed employment with the USPS where he worked more than 30 years until his retirement.
David Farnum, Sr. departed this life on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Bessie Farnum, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loyal and devoted son, David E. Farnum, Jr. (Cherylance) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Danielle Elisabeth Farnum and David Emanuel Farnum, III; siblings Wilford Farnum, Sr. (Vivian) of Stockbridge, GA, Cornelius Farnum, Jr. (Geneva) of Sarasota, FL, Mary Roberts (DelMar) of College Park, GA, Willie James Farnum (Denese) of Muskegon, MI and Marjorie Sandee (Timothy) of Madison, WI; a devoted neighbor and friend James "Sweet" Harris and a host of nieces, nephews,
cousins and friends.
Family and Friends are invited to attend this celebration of life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at Southern Cremations and Funerals located at 1861 Dallas Hwy SW. Marietta, GA 30064.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019