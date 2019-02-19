|
|
Shrock, David Eugene
Nov. 19, 1931 - Feb. 16, 2019
David Eugene Shrock, age 87, went to his heavenly father peacefully at home surrounded by family. David was born on Nov. 19, 1931 to his parents Edd and Fanny Shrock.
David proceeded in death by his parents Edd and Fanny (Yoder) Shrock; Children Dallas and Bruce Shrock; siblings Alma Knepp, Paul Shrock, Martha Slaubaugh, Silas Shrock, and Pete Shrock.
Survived by his loving wife, of 63 years, Catherine (slaubaugh) Shrock; children Kevin (Robin) Shrock and Leann (Mare) Schlabach; siblings Fred (Jan) Shrock and Phylis (John) Shrock; 8 grand children and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6-9:00 P.M. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, and from 9-10:00 A.M. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Sarasota Community Church, with the funeral service following at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be at Robert Toale and Sons - Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019