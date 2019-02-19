Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
For more information about
David Shrock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sarasota Community Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sarasota Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Shrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Eugene Shrock


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Eugene Shrock Obituary
Shrock, David Eugene
Nov. 19, 1931 - Feb. 16, 2019
David Eugene Shrock, age 87, went to his heavenly father peacefully at home surrounded by family. David was born on Nov. 19, 1931 to his parents Edd and Fanny Shrock.
David proceeded in death by his parents Edd and Fanny (Yoder) Shrock; Children Dallas and Bruce Shrock; siblings Alma Knepp, Paul Shrock, Martha Slaubaugh, Silas Shrock, and Pete Shrock.
Survived by his loving wife, of 63 years, Catherine (slaubaugh) Shrock; children Kevin (Robin) Shrock and Leann (Mare) Schlabach; siblings Fred (Jan) Shrock and Phylis (John) Shrock; 8 grand children and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6-9:00 P.M. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, and from 9-10:00 A.M. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Sarasota Community Church, with the funeral service following at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be at Robert Toale and Sons - Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.