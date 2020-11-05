Muir, III, David F.

Jan 19, 1933 - Oct 31, 2020

David was born and raised in the Philadelphia area. He was a graduate of Drexel University with a degree in economics. David worked as a senior executive at US INDUSTRIES, a Fortune 500 Company in NYC, then transitioning to a stellar career in the security financial industry, relocating from New York to Sarasota in 1987. He retired from RBC Wealth Management in 2017.

David was a member of First Presbyterian Church and since joining he served on numerous committees in addition to being a Deacon Moderator, Stephen Minister and always pleased to serve when called upon. He was a true athlete & loved to compete & was always magnanimous to those in need. A true Christian & Gentleman!!!

David is survived by his adoring wife Francesca of 43 years, in addition to his five children: Kim, David F. Muir IV, Karen, Kris and Nicole plus 9 grandchildren, and his last surviving sibling, Skip.

A memorial is planned on his Birthday, Jan 19th at First Presbyterian Church.



