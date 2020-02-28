|
Grubbs, David
Jul 9, 1955 - Feb 21, 2020
Carl David Grubbs, 64, of Sarasota passed away at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Fri., Feb. 21, 2020. He was born in Tampa on July 9, 1955 to Carl McCoy & Jean Patricia Grubbs. He earned his GED and worked hard all his life. David enjoyed playing baseball, watching football, taking vacations, and spending time with his family.
David was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jessica James, brother, Michael Cardin, and sister, Brenda Aust.
Those left behind to cherish his memory will remember him as a simple man. David is survived by his wife, Sheila, son, Joshua D. Grubbs; grandchildren, Robert, Cody, Chelseanne, Kaylee, and Tyler; mother-in-law, Dorla Whitford; brother-in-law, Ronald Whitford; son-in-law, Joey Bodwin; along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services for David Grubbs will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park with Pastor Chad Tvenstrup officiating the services. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time.
For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020