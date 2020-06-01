Wertman, David H.
Apr 12, 1950 - May 26, 2020
David E Wertman, age 70, of Englewood, Florida passed away Tuesday May 26. He was born to Lester and Marie Wertman in Lock Port, NY. David is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathleen; siblings Richard (Kristen)Wertman Lock Port, NY, Mary (Don) Stoppa, Lock Port, NY, Sue (Thomas) Shufelt, Summerfield, Florida, William (Bonnie) Wertman, Lock Port, NY, Sharon (Robert) Sposito, Lock Port, NY, children Patrick (Jess) Wertman, Beufort SC, Tim Pawlaczyk Troy, OH, Tracy (Andy) Gill Springboro, OH, Mark (Deb) Pawlaczyk, Toledo, OH ; grandchildren Arron Wertman , Molly Pawlaczyk , Logan Pawlaczyk , Stephanie Gill ,Emily Gill , Jacob Gill, Austin Pawlaczyk, Bryce Pawlaczyk , Jenna Pawlaczyk and many nieces, nephews and friends.
David graduated from Buffalo State University with an under graduate degree in Public Health and obtained his Masters in Public Health Administration from Bowling Green State University. He was a Health Administrator for multiple health departments throughout Oh, NJ, NY and FL. David retired from the Community Health Center of North Port FL Sarasota County.
David volunteered his time and talents to many organizations; multiple nonprofit Board positions, migrant workers camps, Sarasota Circus Museum, and WSLR just to name a few. David was a programmer for WSLR Radio Station live streaming the "Celtic Dew" show that he broadcasted weekly reaching thousands of listeners in multiple countries as well as local fans.
David was a wonderful loving husband, brother, Uncle, Father, Grandfather, friend and colleague. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and countless others who have been touched through the programs that he supported through his professional career and the volunteer positions that he held helping others be seen, heard and served throughout his life.
A private Memorial service will be held at a later date at ST Raphael's Catholic Church, Englewood FL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Center of Venice Florida. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Apr 12, 1950 - May 26, 2020
David E Wertman, age 70, of Englewood, Florida passed away Tuesday May 26. He was born to Lester and Marie Wertman in Lock Port, NY. David is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathleen; siblings Richard (Kristen)Wertman Lock Port, NY, Mary (Don) Stoppa, Lock Port, NY, Sue (Thomas) Shufelt, Summerfield, Florida, William (Bonnie) Wertman, Lock Port, NY, Sharon (Robert) Sposito, Lock Port, NY, children Patrick (Jess) Wertman, Beufort SC, Tim Pawlaczyk Troy, OH, Tracy (Andy) Gill Springboro, OH, Mark (Deb) Pawlaczyk, Toledo, OH ; grandchildren Arron Wertman , Molly Pawlaczyk , Logan Pawlaczyk , Stephanie Gill ,Emily Gill , Jacob Gill, Austin Pawlaczyk, Bryce Pawlaczyk , Jenna Pawlaczyk and many nieces, nephews and friends.
David graduated from Buffalo State University with an under graduate degree in Public Health and obtained his Masters in Public Health Administration from Bowling Green State University. He was a Health Administrator for multiple health departments throughout Oh, NJ, NY and FL. David retired from the Community Health Center of North Port FL Sarasota County.
David volunteered his time and talents to many organizations; multiple nonprofit Board positions, migrant workers camps, Sarasota Circus Museum, and WSLR just to name a few. David was a programmer for WSLR Radio Station live streaming the "Celtic Dew" show that he broadcasted weekly reaching thousands of listeners in multiple countries as well as local fans.
David was a wonderful loving husband, brother, Uncle, Father, Grandfather, friend and colleague. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and countless others who have been touched through the programs that he supported through his professional career and the volunteer positions that he held helping others be seen, heard and served throughout his life.
A private Memorial service will be held at a later date at ST Raphael's Catholic Church, Englewood FL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Center of Venice Florida. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.