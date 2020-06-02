David Harold Bean Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bean, David Harold, Sr.
Jul 5, 1928 - Apr 29, 2020
David Harold Bean, Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, "slipped the surly bonds of Earth" on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, at the age of 91 years old, after a brief illness in Sarasota, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Evans Bean, his mother, Belle Rose (Couch) Bean, and his older siblings Donald, Doris, Ruth, Elizabeth, and Marjorie. Our beloved father is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Ann (Schwartz) Bean, his children Christopher, William, Wendy (Bean) Tannenbaum, and David Harold Bean, Jr., and their immediate families, including nine grandchildren.
After military service during the Korean War, David used his G.I. Bill to further a Bean tradition of a long, continual line of Syracuse University graduates. He met his wife, Patricia, at a church youth group, and subsequently wed on September 21,1957; they were married over 62 years. A successful career in residential real estate sales and appraisal utilized David's masterful salesmanship skills and strong empathy for his clients. His greatest personal strengths, which he instilled in his four children, were a strong work ethic and living a virtuous life. Syracuse University football and basketball were his main passions, along with a big heaping piece of chocolate cake a la mode!
This military veteran will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida; funeral plans are forthcoming. The surviving Bean family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to further charitable giving and medical science. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved