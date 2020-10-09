1/
David Holmes
1938 - 2020
Holmes, David
Sep 7, 1938 - Oct 8, 2020
David N. Holmes, 82, of Venice, Florida formerly of Attleboro, Massachusetts died Thursday, October 8, 2020. David was born September 7, 1938 in Brockton, Massachusetts the son of the late Merle R. and M. Mildred (McQueeney) Holmes. David is survived by his wife, Janet; sons Scott and wife Christine of Sarasota, Florida, Steven and wife Linda of Norton, Massachusetts and Peter of Attleboro, Massachusetts; brother Richard and wife Susan of Raynham, Massachusetts; grandchildren Morgan Clark and Cameron and Zachary Holmes and one great grandson Quinn. David was preceded in death by his brother Robert F. Holmes. A service will be held for David at a later date in Massachusetts.



Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
