SCONYERS, DAVID J November 1941 - January 2020
David Sconyers, 78, slipped his earthly bonds and passed away peacefully in Sarasota FL, where he and wife Donna have spent the last 21yrs. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.
Born to the late Joseph and Virginia Sconyers in Alexandria LA, David spent several of his early years growing up in post war Germany and Japan as a military dependent. He returned to the U.S. in 1959 to attend the Univ. of Miss. on an ROTC scholarship. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. USMC. He spent 2 tours in Viet Nam and commanded A Co., 3rd Amtracs, 1st Marine Division before returning home to attend graduate school. Trained in Arabic while in the military, he went on to earn a PhD in Middle Eastern History from the Univ. of Penn. Interspersed with his academic studies he was the recipient of several Fulbright Scholarships, doing archival research at Oxford University, England and at the Univ. of Khartoum, Sudan. He was a founding member of the Sudan Studies Assoc. in the U.S. After years of teaching he took a 3yr hiatus in 1991 to serve as Country Director for AMIDEAST in Sana'a Yemen. As Director, he worked closely with the U.S. Embassy and the Yemeni Government arranging short-term training in the U.S. for Ministry officials; as well as administering Fulbright Scholarships and student exchanges. He began his teaching career at Bucks Co. Community College in Newtown, PA where he taught for many years before moving to Columbus OH in 1991 to develop and serve as Chair for the Global Studies Program. In 1999 he accepted a position in FL as Dean of Arts and Sciences at South Florida State College, retiring in 2007. As an academic David devoted many years to encouraging his students not only to open their minds to the relevance of history but the importance of thinking critically. He believed that was the most indispensable element of an enlightened mind.
Besides teaching, David was an avid runner and cross country coach. Highly competitive, he completed 8 Boston Marathons and often came in first at the top of his class in countless other competitions. He also loved coaching cross country and was proud that his team won several PA State Championships.
Survivors include his wife and loving companion of 28 years, Donna Ventriss; 2 children, daughter Jennifer Lawton (Tim Daley), Easton CT and son, Mark Sconyers, Audubon NJ; their mother Dorothy Sconyers, Fairfield CT; step-daughter Kelly Lindquist, Sacramento CA; 4 grandchildren Thomas (Erika) Lawton III, Newtown PA, Nicholas Lawton, Easton CT and Lincoln and Madeline Sconyers, Audubon NJ; 4 brothers, James Sconyers (deceased); J. Michael Sconyers (Molly Ackerly), Litchfield CT; Jeffery Sconyers (Debra Godfrey) Seattle WA; sister Janice (Bill) Herrod, Fairfax VA including 3 nieces and 4 nephews; 2 aunts, Jean Sconyers and 4 cousins, Yazoo City MS and Dorothy Post and 4 cousins, Alexandria LA; also other extended family members, his In-laws and close friends. He will be dearly missed by all who came to know him.
Should you care to make a donation in his memory you may do so in his name to any animal rescue or wildlife .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020