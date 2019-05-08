|
|
|
Payne, David John
Jan 31, 1959 - Mar 25, 2019
David John Payne, 60, of Plainfield, NJ, formerly of Bradenton, FL, died on Mar 25, 2019. David is preceded in death by his son Gary Payne of Ellenton, his mom and dad, Nellie and John Payne, and sister Diane Payne. He is survived by the love of his life and fiance, Dian Kelly, Plainfield, NJ and his former wife, best friend, Lynnann Payne, Ellenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Services were held at Mt. Carmel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, NJ on March 12, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2019
