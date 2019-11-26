|
|
Johnson, David
Apr 27, 1943 - Nov 15, 2019
David E Johnson was born in New Brunswick, NJ and died in Bradenton, Florida. His career was in publishing that originated in Plant City and retired in Venice, Florida. David was a man of many talents. He was a Disabled Veteran of the US Navy, retired Presidential Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge in Plant City, licensed boat captain who was passionate about sailing, certified scuba diver, enjoyed flying planes and riding Harleys, he loved joking with people, playing the bag pipes, and celebrating with family and friends. Although Bradenton is where David came to pass, he found true peace in Jamestown, New York. He is survived by his sister Joy, daughters Marnie and Amber, and grandchildren Gabriella and JP. David's celebration of life will be held December 8th at Elks Lodge #1511 in Bradenton from 2-5pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019