Kiracofe, David
Apr 23, 1930 - May 16, 2020
David Kiracofe, age 90 left this world to live with his Savior on May 16 at his home with his loving wife, Barbara, of 66 years by his side. A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, he and his wife moved to Sarasota in 1985. He graduated from Hoagland High School in Hoagland, Indiana and served as a sergeant major in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After 36 years of service at International Harvester, he took early retirement and moved to Sarasota. He then joined FCCI Insurance Company and retired in l999. David loved life and helping others. He was an accomplished carpenter and was instrumental in the design of Freedom Christian Church where he belonged and served as a Deacon.
David loved the theater, musicals and was an avid sports enthusiast, especially when Indiana University was playing. He had an infectious sense of humor and enjoyed being with his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Vinita Kiracofe, his brother Donald Kiracofe and sister, Ruth Kiracofe. Surviving are his wife, Barbara, son Steven (Laurie) of Cincinnati, Ohio and three grandchildren: Ryan Kiracofe, Katie McConnaughy (Joe) and Drew Kiracofe all of Boston, and his adopted daughter (by love), Julie Soderquist of Sarasota. In addition are his sister-in-law, Charlotte Kiracofe of Monroeville, Indiana along with several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for family, with a Celebration of Life scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Christian Church.
Condolences may be made on line by visiting www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020.