Koontz, David
August 27, 1943 - April 1, 2019
David L. Koontz, 75, of Osprey passed away after a long illness on April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Lee (Horton) Koontz. Father to Christopher Koontz and wife Mary Jane of MA, and Tracey Bortz and husband Matthew Bortz of Venice, FL. Grandfather to Abigail, Alexandra, Tyler, Morgan and Marley. Brother to Robert Koontz and family of TX, Timothy Koontz and family of CA, Linda Uriadko and family of Bradenton, and brother-in-law to Richard Horton of IN. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in memory of David can be made to:
Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation MBC-Found 12902 Magnolia Drive Tampa, FL 33612 https://moffitt.org/give
Or
Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation FCS Foundation 524 Paylor Lane, Sarasota, FL 34240 http://foundation.flcancer.com/donate/
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019