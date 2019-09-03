|
Landay, David
February 8, 1939 - September 1, 2019
David L. Landay, of Sarasota, FL, died September 1, 2019, at the age of 80, in Sarasota, FL, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare, debilitating, atypical Parkinson-like disease. He lived his life with great presence, generosity, humor, joy and grace. Born in Cambridge in 1939, David was the son of Martin and Mildred (Slosberg) Landay. He graduated from Brookline High School and Brandeis University, then earned his MBA at Boston University. He lived most of his life in Brookline and Boston, before moving to Florida in his retirement. He spent his career in the footwear and sporting goods industries, beginning at Stride Rite Corp. in Boston when it was still his family's company and then co-founding his own company. As production globalized, he traveled extensively, making friendships around the world. With his family, David was a long-term supporter of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. He was also proud of his board service with Boston's Handel & Haydn Society. He is survived by his wife Naomi G. Litvin; his brother Roger Landay; his children Bruce Landay, William Landay and Suzanne Robinson; and his six grandchildren, Samuel and Sophia Landay; Ted and Henry Landay; and Hannah and Ben Robinson. He was predeceased by his brother Charles. Services on Friday, September 6 at 2:00 pm in the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA 02067. If desired, donations in David's memory may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway (2nd Floor), New York, NY 10001 (www.psp.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019