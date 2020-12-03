1/
David Lowell Nissley
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nissley, David Lowell
Mar 29, 1921 - Nov 25, 2020
David Lowell Nissley was born March 29,1921 in Lemoyne, PA to Frank C. and Jessica Madden Nissley. Attending 11 schools during his early life, Lowell graduated from Hillsborough High in Tampa. He also served in CPS as a dairy tester and a forester in Virginia. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Miriam Alberta Brackbill, on July 5, 1947. Following college graduation in 1950, Lowell was called to the ministry to pastor the Crystal Springs Mennonite Church in Kansas and later 2 pastorates in Kansas City. They had two children, Dale and Ruth. In 1964, the family moved to Goshen, IN where Lowell worked for Mennonite Mutual Aid, the precursor of current Everence. His career continued as a Development Officer with Berea College in Kentucky and Director of Development at Hesston College. Lowell & Miriam moved to Sarasota, FL in 1973, where they lived for 47 years.
Lowell was a gifted writer, having published 2 books (Where Do All the Memories Go) in 1998 and (The Lincoln Highway) in 2006. During his lifetime, he wrote numerous thoughtful articles in church periodicals that prodded us to be better persons. His passion for justice and equality for all were bedrock values.
Lowell had a warm sense of humor that made him a joy to be around. He had a never-ending supply of jokes for any occasion.
Photography, writing, cars, and history were passions for him.
Lowell's life was well lived. It was a life of church work, family, and service to others. Generosity to everyone was a hallmark for him and Miriam.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Miriam, a brother-in-law Alexander Limont, and their two children Dale (Garnet) Nissley of Hershey, PA and Ruth (John) Townson of Sarasota, FL, along with three grandchildren, Tanya (Chris) Holland, Shawn (Jessie) Nissley, Ben Townson, and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Sunnyside Village Foundation, The Church of the Palms, (both located in Sarasota, FL), or a charity of your choice.
For online tributes, please visit www.rtsfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved