Kniss, David Luther
Feb 06, 1935 - Apr 12, 2020
David L. Kniss, 85, of Sarasota, died at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. David was born February 6, 1935 in Johnstown, PA, to Lloy Anson and E. Elizabeth (Luther) Kniss.
The youngest of four children of a missionary family, David grew up near Dhamtari, India, where his family lived in the remote village of Mohadi. His formative early years were spent in India, dearly loving the land and people he called home, while also being an outsider. Navigating this tension would profoundly shape the remainder of his life and ministry.
After returning to the U.S. at age 7 he spent his remaining childhood and adolescence with his parents who continued a life of service, teaching, and ministry in various communities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. He attended Eastern Mennonite High School in Harrisonburg, VA, and graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in PA. He later took college and seminary classes at what is now Eastern Mennonite University.
On December 28, 1955 he married Esther Elnora Leaman, who survives. Together, David and Esther sacrificially served many Mennonite congregations and communities in both lay and pastoral ministry. After providing lay leadership in four Mennonite urban missions in Coatesville, PA and in Tampa, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg, FL, David was ordained as pastor at Ashton Mennonite Church in Sarasota in 1968. This was the first of six congregations David served as pastor, with Esther as an active partner in ministry. The other five were Pine Creek Chapel (Arcadia); Trinity Chapel (Eustis); Ephrata (PA) Mennonite Church; Gulfport (MS) Mennonite Church; and Bahia Vista Mennonite (Sarasota). In addition, David was actively involved in planting new churches (Pine Creek and Trinity) and in coaching and nurturing other church planters in the Southeast and around the country. He was dearly loved, to this day, by persons in all the communities he served.
He was above all a good neighbor to everyone, no matter their background or social status. When pastoring a congregation his eyes and heart were first inclined toward the surrounding neighborhood. He found persons on the margins and moved toward them, including and befriending them without pretense or preconditions. He was passionate about his faith and sought to embody the character and love of Jesus in his daily life.
He loved and respected the natural world, taking every opportunity to be in the woods or by the river, often taking family or friends with him and sharing his abundant knowledge about plants and animals. He had a lifelong love of fishing. While he relished the occasional trophy catch, it was about being out in God's creation. He often created pencil sketches of the scenes that surrounded him. His favorite place in the world was Myakka River State Park.
He treasured each family member—children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—and was present at important milestones with words and prayers of encouragement.
In addition to Esther, he is survived by children Fred (Rosalyn) Kniss of Harrisonburg, VA, Phil (Irene) Kniss of Harrisonburg, VA, Carl (Rochelle) Kniss of Chambersburg, PA, and Sonya (Ellis) Miller of Myakka City, FL; sister Esther (Myron) Augsburger of Harrisonburg, VA; grandchildren Michael Kniss, Stephen Kniss, Andrea Stutzman, Sharon Kniss, Christina Reynolds, Katrina Kniss, Deanna Kniss, Stephanie Kniss, Nathan Miller, Kirstin Guaita, and Logan Miller; and great-grandchildren Eva and Evan Stutzman, Willow and Huck Reynolds, Jordan Kniss, and Luis Guaita.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home. His body will be cremated and inurned at the columbarium of Sarasota Community Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at the funeral home website. Memorial gifts may be made to: Gator Wilderness Camp School, 44930 Farabee Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020