David Miller


2019 - 2019
David Miller Obituary
Miller, David
Mar. 22, 1946 - Oct. 15, 2019
Dave Miller, 73, of Sarasota FL passed away on October 15, 2019. He was born in Indiana to parents Bob and Lillian Miller. Dave was predeceased in death by his parents and son Mike Litzell. He is survived by his loving wife Martha, of 45 years, daughters Candy (Benny) Lapp, Collette Heusinkreld, sister Sandy (Russell) Robbins, brother Tim (Renee) Miller, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Dave graduated from Riverview High School and worked for G.T.E.where he retired after 28 years. He then worked for Structure Network Cabling for 20+ years. He was a member of The American Legion Post #266.
Dave was passionate about his family and golfing with his friends, listening and dancing to old Country music and Bluegrass.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on November 17th, 2019, from 2pm-6pm at the American Legion #266, 5201 Richardson Rd., Sarasota, FL 34232.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
