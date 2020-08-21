1/
David Partridge
1940 - 2020
Partridge, David
Oct 25, 1940 - Aug 18, 2020
The seas of heaven have gained a new captain. On Aug 18, 2020, David passed away at the age of 79.
David was born in Worcester, Mass. He graduated from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. He also had a master degree in Business from University of California in Berkeley, California. Because he loved to travel to see the world, he chose the career of going to sea. He obtained his first master license in 1968 at the age of 28. He had conned the huge container ships to Europe, Asia, South America and North America and shuttling between ports in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, bringing supplies to our troupes there. He was survived by the love of his life, Nghi. David had a passion for travel; he and his wife would travel to places too small for big container ships to visit. Their favorite places were Southeast Asia.
David is remembered by his family and friends as an honest and private person. He will be sorely missed.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
