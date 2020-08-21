Partridge, DavidOct 25, 1940 - Aug 18, 2020The seas of heaven have gained a new captain. On Aug 18, 2020, David passed away at the age of 79.David was born in Worcester, Mass. He graduated from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. He also had a master degree in Business from University of California in Berkeley, California. Because he loved to travel to see the world, he chose the career of going to sea. He obtained his first master license in 1968 at the age of 28. He had conned the huge container ships to Europe, Asia, South America and North America and shuttling between ports in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, bringing supplies to our troupes there. He was survived by the love of his life, Nghi. David had a passion for travel; he and his wife would travel to places too small for big container ships to visit. Their favorite places were Southeast Asia.David is remembered by his family and friends as an honest and private person. He will be sorely missed.