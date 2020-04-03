|
Lampman, David Richards
Jan 9, 1943 - Mar 29, 2020
David Richards Lampman, age 77, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away at Tidewell Hospice on March 29, 2020, after a short illness.
He grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio where he graduated from East Liverpool High School as Class President. He attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio where he met his wife of 54 years, Paula Bowmaster Lampman.
The couple moved to Florida after college and eventually settled in Sarasota in 1977 where he was Eastern Sales Manager for Tropitone Furniture Company and International Sales Manager for Seasonshield Windows in Venice. For the past 15 years Dave held a Florida State Contractors License and was self-employed.
Dave is survived by his wife Paula, daughter Jennifra Gray, son Jeffrey Lampman and Daughter-In-Law Marcela Jimenez, grand-daughters Lauren and Alexandra Gray all of Asheville, North Carolina. As well as brother Chuck Lampman of Atlanta, Georgia, and sister Holly Dodge of Vienna, Austria.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences and memories may be sent to www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020