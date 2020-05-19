Or Copy this URL to Share

Rodgers Jr, David

Feb 25, 1938 - May 11, 2020

David Rodgers Jr, 82, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 11, 2020. Services will be held at 12-1PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



