David Rodgers Jr.
Rodgers Jr, David
Feb 25, 1938 - May 11, 2020
David Rodgers Jr, 82, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 11, 2020. Services will be held at 12-1PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
