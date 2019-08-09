|
|
Ross, David
May 5, 1943 - Aug 3, 2019
David Ross, age 76, of Venice, FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 3, 2019. David was a graduate of Venice High School, class of 1961. His career in the building industry and as a home builder in Venice lasted over 45 years. He was involved with many area business organizations as a Director of the Florida Home Builders Association, Past President of Sarasota County Home Builders Association, and Director at Kimal Lumber. He moved from the Venice area several times, to St. Kitts, Durango, CO, and Peachtree City, GA, but always found his way back to Venice, which he considered home. David enjoyed playing golf, tennis, traveling perpetually and most of all spending time with family and friends.
Surviving family members include his wife, Georgia Austin Ross; daughter Stephanie and her husband John; granddaughters Allie and Abbie; and sister Donna and her husband Bill.
A service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24th, at the Community Room - William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, FL.
David will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Grace School of the Bible, P.O. Box 97, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 or online at https://understandgrace.com/.
To share a memory of David or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019