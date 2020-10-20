Runck, David
May 25, 1949 - Oct 2, 2020
David Craig Runck died peacefully at The Tidewell Hospice House after a battle with Mesothelioma on October 2, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida at the age of 71. David is survived by his wife, Sandee of 51 years; children, Craig (Jennifer) of Venice; Clint (Jessica) of Bradenton; and Charles of North Port. His seven grandchildren, Alexander, Noah, Tyler, Logan, Kaitlyn, Dylan and Charlotte and his brother Gary of North Port. He is preceded in death by two daughters, Denise Darcelle and Dawn Carey, and his parents Charles and Bertha Runck of North Port.
David was born on May 25, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He married Sandee, in 1969. They raised their family in Ohio and Florida. David served in the Air Force and Army Reserves. He worked as an Operating Engineer throughout Ohio and Florida. He was affiliated with the Operating Engineers Local Unions 18 and 925. David was a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge of Ohio # 576 in Norwood, Ohio. His children remember him as a patriotic, hard-working provider.
A celebration of life and reception is scheduled for 5:00 pm on October 25, 2020 at Maxine Barritt Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Foundation 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or online at https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/