Rieth, David Scott
Nov 1, 1963 - June 26, 2019
David 'Scott' Rieth died unexpectedly at the age of 55 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota, Florida.
Scott grew up in Fairview Park, Ohio, moving to Sarasota in 1980. He graduated from Riverview High School in 1982 and the University of Florida in 1986. After earning a law degree from Cumberland Law School at Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama, in 1991, Scott served as an assistant prosecutor in the Twelfth Circuit Court of Florida until 2006 before going into private practice as a defense lawyer in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.
Scott enjoyed local fishing and hunting, and along with his twin brother, was a vintage VW owner and enthusiast.
Scott is survived by his wife, Densie; son, Jake; daughter, Hannah; parents, Darrell and Maggie; brother, Jeff, and sister, Holli.
Scott will be remember as "a true warrior of the people - he fought for what he believed was right and went the extra mile to try and help someone in need. No one cared more about the little guy than Scott - offering support and encouragement, or a simple 'no worries'."
No service will be held. Memorial donations may be sent to the Sarasota County Bar Association Richard Garland Diversity Scholarhhsip Program @sfsarastoa.org
Published in Herald Tribune from July 5 to July 8, 2019