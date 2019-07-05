Home

POWERED BY

Services
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rieth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scott Rieth


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Scott Rieth Obituary
Rieth, David Scott
Nov 1, 1963 - June 26, 2019
David 'Scott' Rieth died unexpectedly at the age of 55 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota, Florida.
Scott grew up in Fairview Park, Ohio, moving to Sarasota in 1980. He graduated from Riverview High School in 1982 and the University of Florida in 1986. After earning a law degree from Cumberland Law School at Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama, in 1991, Scott served as an assistant prosecutor in the Twelfth Circuit Court of Florida until 2006 before going into private practice as a defense lawyer in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.
Scott enjoyed local fishing and hunting, and along with his twin brother, was a vintage VW owner and enthusiast.
Scott is survived by his wife, Densie; son, Jake; daughter, Hannah; parents, Darrell and Maggie; brother, Jeff, and sister, Holli.
Scott will be remember as "a true warrior of the people - he fought for what he believed was right and went the extra mile to try and help someone in need. No one cared more about the little guy than Scott - offering support and encouragement, or a simple 'no worries'."
No service will be held. Memorial donations may be sent to the Sarasota County Bar Association Richard Garland Diversity Scholarhhsip Program @sfsarastoa.org
Published in Herald Tribune from July 5 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now