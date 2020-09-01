Spera, David
SPERA, David Lawrence "Washer Dave", 71, formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away August 28, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Raised in St.Petersburg from the age of 8, he was preceded in death by his mother, Rita, and his father, Edward. David cared for his mother, Rita, for many years until her death in 2000. David was a gentle, compassionate, loving individual as his neighbors of 50 years in St Petersburg can attest. He loved all animals, but especially dogs, and also enjoyed feeding his "pet" squirrels. He enjoyed attending Church, volunteering at animal shelters, and received awards from the SPCA for his volunteer work. Everyday for many years, David visited Leverock's Towing and Transport in St. Petersburg, to spend time with or play with their Dobermans, Belgian Malinoises and specialty birds. He was always willing to pitch in, lend a hand or a listening ear to anyone. David is survived by his good friends, Pamela Leverock, Cookie Leverock, Jay Bash, Sandra Curch, John Miller, "Elvis", and the caring staff at Consulate Healthcare of Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, 4951 Lorraine Road, Bradenton, FL 34211: 941-747-4900. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com