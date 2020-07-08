Sprouse, David
Jan 9, 1948 - Jul 4, 2020
David Wayne Sprouse was born on January 9, 1948 at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Coco Solo, Canal Zone in Panama. He passed away in Tampa, FL on July 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. A Sarasota resident since 1972, David was a local General Contractor for over 35 years. He loved fishing, diving, and making lasting memories on the water with his family and friends. Always willing to help others in need, he will be remembered for his generosity, his endless enthusiasm for a new adventure, his calm strength, and his everlasting devotion to his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Wendy, his son Kelly, his daughter Amy, his cherished grandchildren Joseph, Isabel, Lena, Eve, Alexander, Abigail and Miya, his sister Candace, and many more beloved family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts of condolences be made online at http://gofundme.com/davidsprouse