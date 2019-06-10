|
|
Sullivan, David
July 17, 1964 - March 4, 2019
David Sullivan, age 54, of Chicago, IL and formerly of Glencoe, IL, passed away March 4, 2019. Loving son of Francis P. Sullivan and the late Anne D. Sullivan nee Diethelm. Dear brother of Michele 'Mickey' (William) Kenny, Julie (Tom) Naatz, Peter (Shelley) Sullivan, Jill Marie (Alf) Ainsworth, and the late Mary Joy Sullivan. Proud uncle of Brad (Cate) and Tim Kenny; Kelly (Eric) Edelsberg and Sharon (Bryan) Tweed; Patrick and the late MacKenzie Sullivan; and Ellie and Anna Ainsworth; and cherished friend of his long time comrades. Graveside Interment Service: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Southeastern Guide Dogs. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 17, 2019