Swinson, David
Jul 30,1953 - Jun 12, 2020
David Swinson, 66, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 12, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. - North Port Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.