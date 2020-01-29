|
|
Thompson, David
February 13, 1983 - January 24, 2020
David Richard Thompson, 36, residing at 4307 Madeira Court, Sarasota, died Friday, January 24th, 2020. David passed at his home in Sarasota of a heart attack.
Born February 13th, 1983 in Winter Park, Florida, David was the only son of Arch Thompson, CDR, USN (Ret) and Pamela Anne Thompson.
A graduate of Winter Park High School in Winter Park, David attended Florida State University.
David excelled at several sports in high school and was an avid sports fan, a trait he shared with his father and his grandmother.
David is survived by his mother, Pamela Thompson and grandmother, Dorothy Maggio, of Sarasota, his sister, Taylor Lyons of Scottsdale, AZ, and his son, Caleb Thompson, of Brandon, FL.
David was preceded in death by his father, Archibald Thompson, who passed in 2008.
Services will be held Saturday, February 1st, at 11 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a college fund for Caleb Thompson by sending a check made payable to the Church of the Holy Spirit, with "Caleb Thompson College Fund" in the memo line.
If you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved — Romans 10:9
David was a treasure to his family and a child of God.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020