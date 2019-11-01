Home

Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
David Wolcott Obituary
Wolcott, David
October 25, 2019
David Paul Wolcott, of Venice passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born in Corning, NY, to the late Alfred E. and Dorothy Tietje Wolcott.
David received his MBA from C. W. Post in New York and worked as the Director of Finance and Auditing for Commonwealth Energy. He later retired as the Finance Director for the University System of the State of Massachusetts.
David will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife Anne, two sons Anthony Wolcott and wife Lorraine, Matthew Wolcott and his adoring granddaughter Breanne as well as his sister-in-law Marie Fleming and her husband Dennis and a niece Katherine Fleming and two nephews.
Memorial services will be 10:00 am Monday November 4, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral.
Memorials may be made to the or Tidewell Hospice of Venice
Please sign his online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
