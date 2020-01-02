|
Kolquist, Dawn B.
January 30, 1922 - December 27, 2019
Dawn B. Kolquist passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. Dawn was born on January 30, 1922 in Duluth, Minnesota to Roy and Eva Tourville. Dawn graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1940 and the Duluth School of Beauty the following year. She styled hair for many friends and family members but remained a stay at home mother. During World War II she worked at Diamond Caulk in Duluth as a member of the Rosy the Riveter crew to support the war effort. Dawn married the love of her life Roy on June 24, 1941 in Duluth and enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage together. They lived in Duluth until their retirement in 1973. They resided in Sarasota, Florida returning to Duluth for the summer months. After the death of her husband on June 22, 2002 she remained a resident of Sarasota returning to her lovely summer home on Barker's Island in Superior, Wisconsin. Dawn was an active member of the Community of Christ Church in both Duluth and Sarasota. She volunteered many hours at St. Luke's Hospital. She also enjoyed walking, golfing, bowling, playing the piano, playing Rummikub, entertaining family and friends and traveling. Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Roy, her parents Roy and Eva Tourville; her son Ronald; her great grandson Ben Kolquist; and her sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Alder Hultstrom. Dawn is survived by her twin children Susan (Donald) Jannetta of Greeley, Colorado and LeRoy "Bud" (Linda) Kolquist of Bradenton, Florida and her daughter-in-law Jeanne Kolquist of Sarasota, Florida. She leaves eight grandchildren: Ron (Audrey), Steve (Jody) and Kelli (Jeff Hanratty) Kolquist; Nick (Sydney) Jannetta; Christopher (Liisa), Kyle (Elizabeth), and Joel (Christina) Kolquist; and step grandson Chris Hipp. Also eleven great grandchildren: Sara and Melissa Kolquist; Ryan and Tyler Hanratty; Maia, Keely and Haley Kolquist; Weston and Ethan Kolquist; and Konnor and Kaden Kolquist. Also surviving are brother-in-laws Clifford (Audrey) Kolquist and Roger (Barbara) Kolquist and sister-in-law Patricia Kolquist. A special thank you to Dawn's three loving nieces and their spouses who shared numerous hours of companionship with her: Dawn (Jack) Pearce, Nancy (Steve) Eklund, and Diane (Bill) Bordson. To her wonderful daughter-in-law Linda, thank you for the loving care you provided in both Superior and Sarasota. Services were held on December 31, 2019 in Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home, 3208, West 3rd St., Duluth, MN. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Community of Christ Church located at 320 14th St. Proctor, MN. 55810.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020