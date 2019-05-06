|
|
Hirter, Dawn
June 27, 1925 - March 17, 2019
Dawn Mary Phillips Hirter of Nokomis, FL, passed away peacefully at home, Sun., March 17, 2019. She was 93. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Hirter and the daughter of the late Clarence and Verne Phillips. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, as a young girl, Dawn enjoyed dance theatre and athletics. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy for girls in Cleveland. She later worked and taught at her parents Beauty School in Cleveland. Dawn and her family moved to Venice, FL in the 1950's. She worked at EMR of Sarasota for 20 years before retiring. Dawn was an artist, a quilter, and enjoyed making crafts for her children and grandchildren. She loved being with her family and they all looked forward to holiday and family celebrations in her home. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be dearly missed. She was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Osprey, FL. Survivors include 3 sons; Bob Hirter of Venice, Rick Hirter (Roxanne) of Nokomis, and Terry (Sallie) Hirter of Crossville, TN. 4 grandchildren; Jeff Hirter, Jennifer Stavich, Daniel Hirter, and Sara Spitler, and 5 great grandchildren. A Mass of Intention will be said, June 22, 2019, 8am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Osprey, FL. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5757 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Burial is at the Florida National Cemetary in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 12, 2019