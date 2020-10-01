Cha, Dawn M.

Aug 9, 1936 - Sep 27, 2020

Celebrate Dawn Mary Cha's life. Keon Turman's great grandmother. Kadence Turman's great grandmother. Lauren Kwieraga's grandmother. Dawn Slayton's mother. Dawn Cha's explosive love enveloped each matriarch role throughout her 84 years that ended at sunrise on Sun, Sep 27, 2020.

Dawn's zest for life was expressed in her giggles and infectious smiles. Now peacefully she blooms in the quaint rose garden at St. Martha's Catholic Church for her eternal life. Hers was a life that endured tumultuous beginnings in Korea. Immigrated to America and successfully prospered in New York. Leading to a tranquil retirement in Florida. She embraced every moment with vibrant passionate energy.

Dawn Cha will be forever loved and missed by family and friends.

In love, for my Umma, Dawn V. Slayton

In memoriam pls donate to or volunteer at SAFE PLACE AND RAPE CRISIS CENTER (SPARCC) contact nqin@sparcc.net or 941-365-0208



