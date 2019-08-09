|
Austin, Dean
May 2, 1981 - Jun 30, 2019
Dean Richard Austin 38, passed away from a sudden heart attack and stepped into eternity with Jesus Christ on June 30, 2019. Born in Lexington, KY, he lived the first 28 years of his life in the Venice/ Nokomis area and his last 10 years in Dublin, OH where he was a store manager for American Freight Furniture. Throughout his life Dean enjoyed many different professions from block mason where he built many homes in the Venice area to cook at several local restaurants. He attended Venice Christian School, Venice High School, SCTI where he received a Culinary Degree and MCC for Criminal Justice. For those fortunate enough to have known him, he was the funniest, friendliest, kindest and most generous person you could have ever met. He had a zest for life and loved people. His goal was to make others smile and was always there to lend a hand. He is survived by his parents Dick and Robin Austin and brother and best friend Josh Austin. He leaves behind family and friends that he loved so much. A Celebration of Life for Dean will be held on August 24th at 5:30 pm 400 Nokomis Ave S., Venice FL
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019