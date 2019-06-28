Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Barker


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Barker Obituary
Barker, Deborah
Jan 6, 1950 - Jun 15, 2019
Debbie Barker was born on January 6, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan to Lawrence and Josephine Curry. She attended Sexton High School and went on to obtain her nursing degree.
Debbie loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a wonderful mother and took special joy in her four grandchildren.
She will be missed by her children, Leah Minor and Matthew Barker as well as her son-in-law James Minor, her four grandchildren, Joshua, Gerania, Gladiola and Benjamin, who adored her, and the father of her children, Michael Barker. She is survived by her siblings Cathy Layton, Patrick Curry and Maribeth Harrington.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5 at 5:30 PM at The Harvest Church located at 3650 17th Street, Sarasota, Florida 34235.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.