Barker, Deborah
Jan 6, 1950 - Jun 15, 2019
Debbie Barker was born on January 6, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan to Lawrence and Josephine Curry. She attended Sexton High School and went on to obtain her nursing degree.
Debbie loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a wonderful mother and took special joy in her four grandchildren.
She will be missed by her children, Leah Minor and Matthew Barker as well as her son-in-law James Minor, her four grandchildren, Joshua, Gerania, Gladiola and Benjamin, who adored her, and the father of her children, Michael Barker. She is survived by her siblings Cathy Layton, Patrick Curry and Maribeth Harrington.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5 at 5:30 PM at The Harvest Church located at 3650 17th Street, Sarasota, Florida 34235.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to July 1, 2019