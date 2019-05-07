|
|
Landgraf (Buchanan), Deborah Lea
July 20, 1977 - March 31, 2019
Deborah 41, passed away Sunday March 31 due to medical issues. Deb was born and raised in Sarasota, FL. She graduated with honors from Keiser College. At age 21 she met the love of her life James Landgraf and in 2004 they were married on the Oregon Coast. She founded Oregon Fusion in 2008, creating unique handmade glass art. Over the years she and James worked together creating glass art pieces now residing in private collections, galleries, and celebrities homes across the world. Her art in the kitchen was enjoyed by all and will be remembered, especially her famous "Debbie Spaghetti". Deb was a server, she held a passion for helping others and finding beauty in the world even in the darkest days. She loved her family and friends dearly. That love will always remain in our hearts. "If you learn to love, then you might love life." - Beastie Boys. She leaves behind her husband; James Landgraf, Mother; Peggy Easey (Ed), Father; George Buchanan, Sister; Rose Easey, Brothers; Joshua Buchanan, Joe Easey (Olivia), Zak Easey (Maps). and Deb's fur baby Da Vinci. A private family service was held in St. Petersburg, FL Where they had recently moved.
