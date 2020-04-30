McAvoy, Deborah

Nov 16, 1955 - Apr 25, 2020

Deb McAvoy of Bradenton, FL passed away April 25th. She was wife, muse, and soulmate to husband Ely. She also leaves daughter, Alison (Jake) of Baltimore, Md; stepdaughter, Jocelyn Stratter (Joe) of Haddonfield, NJ; and stepson, Bogart (Sam) of Salt Lake City, UT. Deb was a Mom to each and every child and a great Nana to Paige and Madeline Stratter. She is also survived by brother David Friedberg (Jeanette) and sister Linda Penney (Andrew). Deb was predeceased by father Ret. Gen., Dr. Elmer Friedberg O.D. and mother Suzanne Friedberg of Pottstown, PA.

After graduating from Pottstown High School and Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing, Deb began her dedicated vocation as a Registered Nurse and later graduated from Eastern University in St. David's, PA. Deb's quality of deep empathy served patients well for over 30 years at Bryn Mawr Hospital; Bryn Mawr, PA and the last 9 years at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch, Fl.

Prior to her illness, Deb was a passionate teammate of the Sarasota based Survivors in Sync Dragon Boat Team. Her enthusiasm for the sport and her experience as a fellow breast cancer survivor was a true joy to her, an asset to the team and a wonder to behold.

Deb leaves many friends in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Canada. All of whom ensured Deb was enveloped in love throughout her valiant fight.

Let us all who knew her, honor her memory by sharing her motto: Live, Love, Laugh.

Her greatest joy was the annual gatherings of our family and being surrounded by all of us. A celebration of this incredible woman will be held when the family can be together in person to share our stories, our love and comfort each other.

Any donations you may wish to give to honor Deb may be given to:

Survivors in Sync

c/o Dana Bauer: Treasurer

6370 Watercrest Way #202

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202



