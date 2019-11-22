Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Plymouth Harbor chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Allegheny Cemetery
Pittsburgh, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Nimick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Nimick


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Nimick Obituary
Nimick, Deborah
Sep 20, 1934 - Nov 18, 2019
Deborah "Debbe" Nimick, 85, of Sarasota, FL, was born in Wellesley, MA. Her father, William H. Shupert, was a financial adviser to trust departments of small banks. Her mother, Florence, was a model as well as an eager volunteer for Philadelphia charities including Bryn Mawr hospital and the Devon Horse Show.
Debbe earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in the Classics from Brown University. She received her Master's and Post-Master's degrees from Duquesne University in Educational Psychology.
Debbe was a passionate advocate for children, primarily in testing and counseling. She was also a curriculum writer focusing on game-theory, the use of games to help youngsters understand how to overcome specific learning deficits.
Debbe is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, George "Gus" Nimick, formerly of Coraopolis, PA, her 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held as follows:
- Viewing at Weigand Chapel, Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, on Sunday, Nov 24 beginning at 10 am; Memorial service at 11 am;
- Memorial service at Plymouth Harbor chapel on Tuesday, Nov 26 at 2 pm;
- Memorial service and burial at Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, Dec 21 beginning at 9:30 am.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to New Life Center Foundation in Chiang Mai, Thailand (https://allegrosolutions.org/donate/NewLifeCtrFdtn001)
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
Download Now