Nimick, Deborah
Sep 20, 1934 - Nov 18, 2019
Deborah "Debbe" Nimick, 85, of Sarasota, FL, was born in Wellesley, MA. Her father, William H. Shupert, was a financial adviser to trust departments of small banks. Her mother, Florence, was a model as well as an eager volunteer for Philadelphia charities including Bryn Mawr hospital and the Devon Horse Show.
Debbe earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in the Classics from Brown University. She received her Master's and Post-Master's degrees from Duquesne University in Educational Psychology.
Debbe was a passionate advocate for children, primarily in testing and counseling. She was also a curriculum writer focusing on game-theory, the use of games to help youngsters understand how to overcome specific learning deficits.
Debbe is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, George "Gus" Nimick, formerly of Coraopolis, PA, her 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held as follows:
- Viewing at Weigand Chapel, Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, on Sunday, Nov 24 beginning at 10 am; Memorial service at 11 am;
- Memorial service at Plymouth Harbor chapel on Tuesday, Nov 26 at 2 pm;
- Memorial service and burial at Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, Dec 21 beginning at 9:30 am.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to New Life Center Foundation in Chiang Mai, Thailand (https://allegrosolutions.org/donate/NewLifeCtrFdtn001)
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019