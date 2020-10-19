1/1
Debra Jones
1954 - 2020
Jones, Debra
Feb 19, 1954 - Oct 6, 2020
Debra Ann Jones, 66, of Venice, Fl. Passed onto a better life, October 6, 2020, leaving her family, friends, and her cat children, Quinn, Brooklyn, Sailor and Sawyer.
Debra was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Tania Willis and her niece Colleen Marie Willis.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters- in- law Bill and Kathleen Willis of Punta Gorda, FL and Steven and Loretta Willis of Rexford, NY, nieces Tricia (Dan) of Wellington, FL, Cori (Craig) Berndt of Rexford, NY, Jennie (Andrew) of Clifton Park, NY, nephews Craig of Mesa, AZ and Samuel (Jenna) of Schenectady, NY and 9 great nieces and nephews.
Debra was a RN working in the operating room in many Boston Hospitals. She was a Captain in the Massachusetts Nurse Corps Reserve from 1989 to 1999.
Debra lived in Braintree and Plymouth Ma. Before retiring to Florida in 2015 to be her mother's care giver until her mom passed away in 2017.
Deb was full of life and enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong, socializing with family, friends and having compassion for animals. She also loved to shop. The economy will be taking a big hit.
Debbie loved the ocean and the beach. She use to say " Every time I slip into the ocean it's like going home." She was a kind, loving sole who always had a smile and a helping hand. She will be sorely missed.
In Lieu of flowers, please support one of Debra's passions, animal welfare, by making a donation in her name , to the Cat Depot, 2542 17th street, Sarasota, FL 34234 or St. Francis Animal Rescue, 19255 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL. 34293 or an animal foundation of your choosing.
A celebration of her life with her neighbors and friends will be at the Southwood Block 5 cabana on Friday, October 23 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 pm.
A private family service will be on Saturday, October 24, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Farley and Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice, Fl.
Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but windows that our loved ones who have passed can shine down on us.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
