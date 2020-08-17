1/1
Dee Timm
1945 - 2020
Timm, Dee
Apr 22, 1945 - Jul 24, 2020
Dee Timm, 75, passed away Friday July 24, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Born on April 22, 1945 in Manawa, WI, she was the daughter of John and Arlene Timm. Dee grew up on a dairy farm in rural Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. She moved to Dallas, TX, where she raised two sons and later relocated to Boulder, CO where she lived for more than 20 years before retiring to Sarasota, FL. Dee worked as a chef for over 30 years and loved cooking for family and friends. She was an active outdoorswoman and particularly enjoyed kayaking with a local group. As an avid traveler, Dee enjoyed visiting many different countries all over the world. She was a lifelong artist working in various media and was involved in the local art communities everywhere she lived. She combined her love of art and the outdoors working tirelessly on her beautiful garden, which was an extension of her art.
Dee is survived by her sons Jay Urish of McKinney, TX and Max (Dyann) Urish of Anchorage, AK, grandson Henry Urish, sisters Pat (Cliff) Stern of Ogdensburg, WI, Diane (Dennis) Tully of Waupaca, WI, and Wendy (Amber) Timm of Tucson, AZ. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
