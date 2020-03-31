|
|
King, Delbert (Del)
Jun 3, 1929 - Mar 30, 2020
Delbert (Del) Earl King, 90 years old of Venice Florida died at home Monday March 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on June 3, 1929 in Detriot Mi. He joined the Merchant Marines at the end of World War II. He owned several businesses in Tecumseh Mi. and retired to Venice Florida in 1977. He was a life member of Tecumseh Lodge #69 F & A M. He was also a member of the Elks, American Legion, Moose Lodge and VFW. Delbert was also a member of Venice Area Board of Realtors. Del married his high school sweetheart Ruth E. Bragg August 21, 1948 in the Methodist Church in Petersburg Mi. He leaves his lovely wife of 71 years, son Mark D. King (Joy) of Butler Pa., daughter Kathy S. King of Venice Fl. He is preceded in death by son Steven M. King 6 years old and son David A. King 53 years old. He has 3 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Service: A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Venice Fl due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak.
Our family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice of Venice for its generous support and assistance. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made in his honor to Tidewell Hospice of Venice Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020