Delores Dejerinett


1930 - 2019
Delores Dejerinett Obituary
Dejerinett, Delores
Jan 5, 1930 - Sept 2, 2019
Delores Dejerinett, 89, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Sept 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Greater Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2730 N. Links Ave. Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Greater Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2730 N. Links Ave. Sarasota, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
